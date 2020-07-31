Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) class C common stock soars 19% in premarket trading after Q2 adjusted diluted loss per share of 31 cents came in better than the consensus estimate for a loss of 40 cents.

Class A stock (NYSE:UA) jumps 16% .

Q2 revenue fell 41% Y/Y to $708M but still beat the average analyst estimate of $538.2M.

Gross margin increased 280 basis points to 49.3% vs. a year ago, as its channel mix benefited from lower sales to the off-price channel, as well as higher mix of direct-to-customer sales, partly offset by negative impacts from COVID-19-related discounting.

Expects traffic trends at its stores to remain lower for the rest of the year, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ends Q2 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.1B.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

