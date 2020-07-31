A medical research unit of the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a contract valued at ~$4.4M to CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) to support the completion of preclinical development of its HemoDefend-BGA plasma and whole blood absorber, designed to enable "universal plasma" and to improve the safety of whole blood transfusions via the removal of anti-A and anti-B antibodies from the blood.

The company previously nabbed a Defense Health Agency Small Business Technology Transfer Phase 3 contract of ~$2.9M to support preclinical development, establish quality documentation and inventory build.