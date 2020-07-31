Chevron (NYSE:CVX) -2.9% pre-market after reporting weaker than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, hit by the twin effects of a weak oil price and depressed demand from the coronavirus.

Q2 GAAP loss totaled $8.27B, compared with a profit of $4.3B in the year-earlier quarter last year, as the company wrote down its oil and gas properties by $5.6B, including its entire $2.6B investment in Venezuela and 1.8B to account for downward revisions in its commodity price outlook; foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $437M.

Q2 total revenues sank 55% Y/Y to $16B from $36B a year ago, also far below the $21.7B analyst consensus.

Q2 upstream loss was $6.09B vs. a year-ago profit of $3.48B, Q2 downstream loss was $1.01B vs. a year-ago profit of $729M.

Q2 U.S. upstream production increased 10% Y/Y to 991K boe/day, while international upstream production fell 8.7% to 2M boe/day.

Q2 U.S. downstream refinery crude oil input fell 39% Y/Y to 581K bbl/day, and international downstream refinery crude oil input slipped 1.7% to 589K bbl/day.

Chevron says its YTD organic capex is on track with its revised full-year guidance of $14B.

While demand and commodity prices have shown signs of recovery, "they are not back to pre-pandemic levels, and financial results may continue to be depressed into the third quarter 2020," the company says.