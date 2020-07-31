Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) reports organic sales rose 8.4% in Q2, driven by a volume increase of 4.9% and positive product mix and pricing of 3.5%.

Consumer Domestic net sales +13.6%; Consumer International net sales +0.5%; Specialty Products net sales +3%.

Gross margin rate increased 220 bps to 46.8%, due to higher pricing including a significant reduction in trade promotions and couponing, and productivity improvements.

FY2020 Guidance Raised: Sales +9% - 10% (initially 6.5%) vs. +7.12% consensus; Organic sales: +7% - 8% (initially 3.5%); Adjusted EPS: +13% (initially 7% - 9%); Cash from Operations: $960M (initially $890M).

Shares up 4.4% premarket.

Previously: Church & Dwight EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (July 31)