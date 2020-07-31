AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Q2 results:
Revenues: $10,425M (-5.3%); Immunology: $5,316M (+8.6%); Hematologic Oncology: $1,591M (+25.8%); Neuroscience: $734M (+1.8%); Aesthetics: 481M (-47.9%), Eye Care: $417M (-20.0%).
Top sellers: Humira: $4,837M (-0.2%); Imbruvica: $1,288M (+17.2%); Mavyret: $376M (-51.4%); Skyrizi: 330M (>100%); Venclexta: $303M (+81.5%); Botox Therapeutic: $297M (-22.3); Botox Cosmetic: $226M (-43.1%).
Net income: ($738M) (-200.0%); non-GAAP net income: $3,895M (+15.6%); EPS: ($0.46) (-193.9%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.34 (+3.5%).
2020 guidance (includes Allergan): EPS: $4.12 - 4.22; non-GAAP EPS: $10.35 - 10.45.
Shares up 2% premarket on light volume.