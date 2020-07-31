Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares pop 26.8% pre-market after Q2 beats that came with a 39% Y/Y growth in global monthly active users to $416M.

U.S. revenue came in about $10M above consensus at $232M. International reported $42M versus the $28.8M estimate.

Global ARPU was down 21% to $0.70 with U.S. ARPU dropping 11% to $2.50.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $33.9M, lower than the $82.7M loss consensus.

For Q3, PINS expects revenue growth of about 30% Y/Y.

The company declines to provide revenue and EBITDA guidance for the year due to the macro uncertainties.

Pinterest is also catching a tailwind from Facebook's Q2 beats.

