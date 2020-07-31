Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) +18.5% pre-market after agreeing to acquire ~400 net acres and other assets in the Williston Basin for $3.2M in cash and 2.95M shares.

The company forecasts production from the acquired assets of 41 boe/day in 2020, 820 boe/day in 2021, 784 boe/day in 2022 and 566 boe/day in 2023.

Northern expects the bulk of the wells in process on the properties to come online in the summer of 2021.

Northern also entered into an exchange agreement with a noteholder, in which it agrees to issue $3.7M in common shares in exchange for $4M aggregate principal amount of the notes.