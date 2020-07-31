Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) buys $522M more Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares, bringing its holdings in BofA to 1.02B shares, or ~11.8% of the bank's shares outstanding.

Berkshire bought 21.2M BAC shares at prices ranging from $24.3168 to $25.2384 per share between July 28 and July 30.

That's up from 11.5% as of Monday.

The conglomerate has bought $1.74B of BofA shares in the last two weeks.

Previously: Berkshire Hathaway adds $816M to Bank of America holdings, boosts stake to 11.4% (July 23)