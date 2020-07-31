Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) Q1 results ((¥)):

Revenues: 801.9B (-5.6%); Entyvio: 101.2B (+26%); Takhzyro: 23.2B (+66%); Alunbrig:2B (+26%); Ninlaro: 22.9B (+31%); Immunoglobulin: 85.1B (+30%).

Underlying revenue growth was 0.9% y/y.

Operating Income: 167.3B (+270.4%); Net Income: 82.5B (-21.4%); EPS: 53; non-GAAP Net Income: 190.6BM (-3.9%); non-GAAP EPS: 122 (+8.7%).

Operating Cash Flow: 145.9B (+20.8%).

2020 guidance (reported basis): Revenue: 3,250B (unch); Operating income: 395B from 355B; Net income: 92B from 60B; EPS: 59 from 39; non-GAAP EPS: 420 (unch).

In Oncology, TAK-007 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies on an outpatient basis, Phase 1/2 data and cohort expansion planned for next year and potential approval in FY2023.

In Neuroscience, the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 2 trial of TAK-994 for the treatment of narcolepsy type 1, with potential approval in FY2024.

