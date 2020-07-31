Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) fiscal Q1 core net investment income of 23 cents per share fell from 45 cents in fiscal Q4.

Net asset value per share was $3.23 at June 30, 2020, down from $3.58 at March 31, 2020.

Total investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $29.7M, down ~$4.2M from the previous quarter.

Recorded a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of ~$1.9M during fiscal Q1, comprised of net investment income of ~$17.6M, net realized losses of ~$27.3M, and net unrealized appreciation of ~$11.6M.

OXLC made additional CLO investments of ~$21.4M and received ~$49.7M from sales and repayments of its CLO investments during the quarter.

As of June 30, 2020, weighted average yield of its CLO debt investments at current cost was 11.7% vs. 11.6% as of March 31, 2020.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET; 1-844-792-3730 .

