Analysts largely came away from Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) FQ3 report surprised at the strength of the work from home tailwind.

Piper Sandler (Overweight, price target from $310 to $450) says Apple is holding up "extremely well" with the pandemic having little impact on the core business.

The firm calls the next fixcal year a "barrier year" due to the 5G iPhone launch, which Apple says will be delayed by a few weeks.

Cowen (Outperform, PT from $400 to $470) calls the print "robust" and notes that while Apple didn't provide FQ4 guidance, iPad and Mac momentum will combine with back to school trends in the quarter.

Goldman Sachs' bear Rod Hall shifts the target from $299 to $314, feeling caution is warranted heading into 2021.

Hall: "This is a quarter to give Apple credit where credit is due for excellent execution and performance in the midst of unprecedented difficulty."

Apple shares are up 7.3% pre-market to $412.47 after a print that included a 4-for-1 stock split and the somewhat expected iPhone 12 delay.

