Sesen Bio inks licensing deal for Vicineum

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) +22% premarket on the heels of a licensing agreement with and Qilu Pharmaceutical for the manufacture, development and commercialization of Vicineum for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer previously treated with bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) and deemed BCG-unresponsive, as well as other types of cancer in Greater China including China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Sesen will receive an upfront payment of $12M, and is eligible to receive up to an additional $23M in technology transfer and regulatory milestone payments.

Vicineum is a recombinant fusion protein designed to target and deliver an anti-cancer payload directly to cancer cells. The company says it is a next-generation Antibody-drug conjugates by virtue of its targeting of EpCAM antigens on the surface of tumor cells.