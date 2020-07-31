Thinly traded micro cap Stereotaxis (NYSEMKT:STXS) perks up 11% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement of the first integrated cardiac ablation procedure benefitting from remote TeleRobotic Support.

The procedure, performed at Baptist Health in Lexington, KY, leveraged the company's Robotic Magnetic Navigation and Acutus Medical's AcQMap system supported by technical and clinical experts from each company using proprietary connectivity technology.

The company says TeleRobotic capabilities on the Stereotaxis System provide remote support with real-time diagnostics, preventative troubleshooting and specialized clinical support during live procedures without the incremental risk or need of having additional personnel in the operating suite.