On receiving approval from the Israel Ministry of Energy, Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) expects drilling activities to commence in mid to late 3Q20 and should take approximately five months from spud to target depth to drill the Megiddo Jezreel #2 well.

"The amount of progress has been miraculous given the strains on the Israeli government due to Covid-19 and their operating at approximately 30% capacity," expressed Rob Dunn, CEO. "This drilling plan approval demonstrates Israel's commitment to further energy exploration and the ongoing partnership between Zion and the State of Israel."