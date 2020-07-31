Nvidia nearing deal for SoftBank's Arm - Bloomberg

Bloomberg sources say Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in advanced talks with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) to purchase chip business Arm, and the deal could be reached in the next few weeks.

Nokia is reportedly the only company in concrete discussions with SoftBank.

Arm's chip technology is an industry beast, appearing in products like connected appliances and Apple devices, including the tech giant's recently announced custom silicon for Macs.

SoftBank acquired Arm for $32B in 2016.

