Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) partner Cyprium Therapeutics has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its application for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) of Copper Histidinate, also referred to as CUTX-101, as a potential treatment for Menkes disease.

Menkes disease is a rare X-linked recessive pediatric disorder caused by gene mutations of copper transporter ATP7A.

Also, Cyprium remains on track to begin a rolling submission of an NDA to the FDA for CUTX-101 in Q4.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in Europe is a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.