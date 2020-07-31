Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) announces an agreement to acquire Martin Implement Sales.

Martin sells construction and agricultural equipment and offers comprehensive services, including equipment financing, replacement parts, and factory-authorized service.

"We are excited to welcome the Martin team to the Alta family. Adding this exceptional equipment distributor accelerates our growth in the Illinois construction market and broadens our best-in-class product portfolio and service capabilities. We look forward to working with the Novak family and Steve Martin to build on the successful company that they have built.” says Ryan Greenawalt, CEO of Alta.