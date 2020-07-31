Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -2.1% pre-market after reporting its first back-to-back quarterly loss in at least 36 years, but its $0.26/share Q2 GAAP loss was less severe than Wall Street expected.

Q2 revenues fell 53% to $32.6B from $69.1B in the year-ago period, ~$5.5B below analyst estimates.

Q2 downstream earnings more than doubled to $976M from $451M a year earlier, but a $1.65B upstream loss swung drastically from a $3.26B profit.

Q2 cash flow from operations and asset sales totaled just $43M vs. $7.22B a year ago.

Q2 production fell 7% Y/Y to 3.6M bbl/day, as the company curtailed some output due to the oil price crash during the quarter and the impacts of COVID-19 on global demand.

Exxon, which earlier disclosed a 30% cut to FY 2020 capital spending, says it has "identified significant potential for additional reductions" and is now conducting a comprehensive review of its business; CEO Darren Woods says the company will not take on additional debt.