Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Q2 organic sales climbed 5.5%, reflecting positive volume and higher pricing on a worldwide basis led by strong growth in North America and its Hill's pet unit.

Foreign exchange, though, hurt net sales growth. Q2 net sales of $3.90B, exceeding the consensus estimate of $3.78B, increased from $3.87B.

"We continue to see elevated demand across our geographies in certain categories such as liquid hand soap, dish liquid, bar soap and cleaners. In other categories, we are starting to see the impact of consumers working down their pantry inventories, particularly in Europe," said Chairman, President, and CEO Noel Wallace.

Colgate-Palmolive rises 0.8% in premarket trading.

Continues to see mid single-digit negative impact on net sales for the year from foreign exchange, based on current spot rates.

Q2 base business EPS of 74 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 69 cents and rose from 72 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Given the uncertainty related to the effects of COVID-19 and related government actions, CL hasn't yet reinstated 2020 financial guidance.

Previously: Colgate-Palmolive EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 31)