The FDA has signed off on a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Revive Therapeutics' (OTCPK:RVVTF) Bucillamine in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

The study will enroll up to 1,000 subjects who will be randomized 1:1:1 to receive either 100 mg of Bucillaine 3x/day (TID), 200 mg TID or placebo TID on top of standard-of-care treatment for up to 14 days.

The primary endpoint will be the proportion of patients meeting a composite endpoint of hospitalization or death through day 28.

An interim analysis will be conducted after 210 patients have been treated and followed for 28 days. Additional interim analyses will be performed after 400, 600 and 800 patients have reached the same post-treatment time point.

Bucillamine (N-(mercapto-2-methylpropionyl)-l-cysteine), a derivative of the amino acid cysteine, has been marketed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in Japan and South Korea for over 30 years.