Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) reports sales dropped 41% in Q2, driven by lower industry volume and reduced sales from other tire-related businesses.

Tire unit volume down 45% to 20.4M for the quarter.

Replacement tire shipments declined 39%, reflecting the impact of lower consumer demand, temporary store closings and wholesale and retail customers reducing inventory levels.

Original equipment unit volume decreased 62%, driven by reduced vehicle production, including the effects of global auto manufacturers temporarily suspending vehicle production.

China consumer replacement volume increased year-over-year in both May and June.

Segment sales: America: $1.13B (-42%); EMEA: $676M (-41%); Asia Pacific: $334M (-36%).

Total segment operating margin was -20.1% vs. 6% year ago.

Suspension of dividend due to pandemic, will preserve ~$37M of cash on a quarterly basis and provide added financial flexibility in the near term.

GT +1.13% premarket. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

Previously: Goodyear Tire & Rubber EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (July 31)