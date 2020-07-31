Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) announces an amendment to its credit facility giving increased flexibility in debt covenants.

The amendment will focus on liquidity metrics, continuing the substitution of the net leverage covenant with the liquidity covenant under its existing senior secured credit agreement. The lenders have agreed to further suspend net leverage covenant until December 31, 2021.

"Live Nation's business has been ravaged by COVID-19, and live concerts are unlikely to return for some time." says Seeking Profits at Seeking Alpha.