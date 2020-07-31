Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) -2.1% PM appointed 25-year industry veteran Michael C. Battaglia as VP, sales.

"Mike rounds out Blink’s leadership with key executives. The team has extensive experience and insights in the automotive, energy, construction, and financial industries. I am confident with this group in place Blink will capitalize on the momentum of our company’s recent announcements and the enthusiasm in the EV infrastructure industry," founder & CEO Michael D. Farkas commented.

Most recently, Mr. Battaglia served as VP, sales for the Global Automotive Division at J.D. Power.