Facebook analysts cautious on ad revenue growth

Jul. 31, 2020 9:05 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Analysts warn that Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) reported Q2 ad revenue deceleration could pressure the stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak notes that the 10% ad revenue growth in July (and matching current quarter forecast) "is a notable step down from our estimated ~15% Y/Y growth in June."
  • Nowak attributes the shortfall to a larger near-term impact of the ad boycott and engagement levels that are "declining from surging shelter-in levels."
  • Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on FB and raises the target from $270 to $285, citing the company's investments in new revenue drivers.
  • Susquehanna's Shyam Patil thinks the Q3 ad revenue forecast has a "healthy amount of cushion for upside potential" since Facebook tends to guide on the conservative side.
  • The firm maintains a Positive rating and lifts FB's target from $285 to $310, expecting long-term ad revenue growth and calling FB a core holding.
  • Facebook shares are up 7.1% pre-market to $251.33.
  • Previously: Facebook +1.6% as ad revenues, users drive easy Q2 beat (Jul. 30 2020)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.