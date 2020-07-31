Imperial Oil posts Q2 loss as coronavirus hits prices and demand

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) posted a second-straight quarterly loss of C$526, compared to profit of C$1.21B, last year, hit by lower crude prices and refining margins as the COVID-19 pandemic dented demand for fuel and related products.

The company said its Q2 refinery throughput averaged 278,000 barrels per day, 19% lower than last year, with overall utilization at 66%.

Prices for the company’s U.S. crude fell about 53.5% to $27.83 per barrel, while Canadian crude prices dropped about 66% from year-ago levels to $16.73 per barrel.

The company expects lower realized prices for its products resulting in substantially lower earnings and cash generated from operations than in 2019, unless conditions improve significantly in the latter half of the year.

Imperial’s quarterly average production for the quarter fell 13.3% to 347,000 boe/day due to scheduled shutdowns of its Kearl and Syncrude oil sands deposits to balance near-term output with poor demand.

