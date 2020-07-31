Berry Global Group reports record earnings in its history

Jul. 31, 2020 9:09 AM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)BERYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) reports revenue growth of 50% and adjusted EPS up 69% in FQ3.
  • Base volumes up 2% for the quarter.
  • Consumer Packaging – North America net sales grew 10.1% to $718M and International net sales was $1.02B.
  • Gross margin rate improved 240 bps to 21.9%.
  • SG&A expense rate +30 bps to 6.8%.
  • Operating EBITDA climbed 67% to $581M.
  • FY2020 Guidance: Cash flow from operations: $1.45B; Adjusted free cash flow: $830M; Capex: $620M; Cash taxes: $170M; Cash interest costs: $430M.
  • The acquisition of RPC to realize ~$150M of annual cost synergies of which an estimated $85M is expected to be realized in FY2020.
  • BERY +6.4% premarket.
  • Previously: Berry Global Group EPS beats by $0.37, misses on revenue (July 31)
