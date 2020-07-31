Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) says it is exploring strategic alternatives for PSEG Power's non-nuclear generating fleet, which it says would accelerate its transformation into a primarily regulated electric and gas utility.

The non-nuclear fleet includes more than 6,750 MW of fossil generation in New Jersey, Connecticut, New York and Maryland, as well as the 467 MW Solar Source portfolio located in various states.

PSEG says it plans to retain ownership of PSEG Power's existing nuclear fleet, which it says is necessary for New Jersey to meet its long-term carbon reduction goals.

PSEG also reports better than expected Q2 earnings alongside an 11% Y/Y revenue decline to $2.05B, and affirms FY 2020 non-GAAP operating EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50.

The company says New Jersey's state-wide mandated closure of most businesses, schools and government buildings contributed to a ~7% decline in weather normalized electric sales for Q2.

PSEG says it is on track to execute on its five-year $12B-$16B capital plan without issuing new equity, adding that its net liquidity position at the end of June remained an ample $4B.