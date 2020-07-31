Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) gains 5.7% in premarket trading after analysts boost their price targets on the online retail and cloud behemoth after better-than-expected Q2 results and strong Q3 guidance.

Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry lifts AMZN price target to a Street-high of $4,200 (vs. $3,800 prior), noting that accelerated adoption of e-commerce and cloud sets the stock up for outperformance "well beyond the current crisis."

Suggests 38% upside potential vs. Thursday's closing price.

Amazon's investments in fulfillment and infrastructure helps steepen its long-term growth curve, writes Terry, who has a Buy rating on the stock.

Cowen analyst John Blackledge writes that the pandemic lockdown drove a surge in demand, led by grocery and consumables; lifts price target to $4,000 from $3,700; rates AMZN Outperform.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak comments that AMZN "can't invest fast enough to keep up with demand"; points to fulfillment's standout performance, with cost per unit 30% lower than expected; raises price target to $3,750 from $3,450; rates Overweight.

All three analysts are more bullish than Quant rating of Neutral; average Wall Street analyst rating is Very Bullish (34 Very Bullish, 10 Bullish, 4 Neutral).

