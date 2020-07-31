FSD Pharma (OTC:HUGE) -9.15% PM entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of 2.76M Class B subordinate voting shares and warrants to purchase 1.38M shares at a purchase price of $3.62/share in a registered direct offering.

Warrants will have an exercise price of $4.26/share; immediately exercisable with five years expiry from issuance date.

Offer closing date expected to occur on or about August 4, 2020.

Also, FSD Pharma granted 30-day option to Alliance Global Partners for purchases of up to an additional $10M of securities on the terms above.

On another note, the company board authorized the issuance of 1.32M shares in the aggregate as compensation to the its directors, officers and certain of its employees.