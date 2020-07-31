Saying Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) Q2 results showed a "recovery in moderation," RBC raises its price target by $200 to $1,700.

Analyst Mark Mahaney (Outperform) writes that most metrics beat consensus, but the "fundamentals were clearly weak and negatively impacted by COVID."

Mahaney sees fundamentals stabilizing but notes Alphabet execs are cautious about H2 on macro uncertainties.

Susquehanna's Shyam Patil raises Alphabet's PT from $1,550 to $1,850, saying ad trends improved in the quarter but a full recovery "will only come when the economy begins performing better."

Patil (Positive) sees tailwinds in the cloud business, expense management, and long-term digital ad growth.

Alphabet shares are down 0.6% pre-market to $1,522.50.

Previously: Alphabet rises as Cloud, other revenues soften Q2 ad decline (Jul. 30 2020)