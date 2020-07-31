National mortgage forbearance rate drops to 7.7%: Black Knight

The number of U.S. mortgages in forbearance fell by 17K this week, pushing the national forbearance rate to 7.7% vs. 7.8% in the previous week, according to Black Knight's McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.

Unpaid balance of loans in forbearance stands at $879B as of July 28 vs. $890B as of July 21.

Some 4.10M loans are in forbearance vs. 4.12M in the previous week.

Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans is $5.0B and estimated monthly tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans is $1.8B; both are unchanged from the previous week.

