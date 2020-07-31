Flowserve (FLS -3.2% ) reported Q2 revenue decline of 6.6% Y/Y to $924.97M; and Adj. EPS of $0.53, up 152% sequentially and a penny below prior year.

Q2 Gross margin declined by 324 bps to 28.9% and adj. margin was 32.1%.

Operating margin declined by 526 bps to 4.6% and adj. margin was 11.6%.

Pump Division sales were $674.6M (flat); gross margin of 29.4% down 360 bps ; and operating margin of 9% down 230 bps .

Control Division sales were $252.2M (-20.4% Y/Y); gross margin of 29.2% down 220 bps ; and operating margin of 9.4% down by 520 bps .

Total bookings were $808.3M (-26.9% Y/Y); Original equipment bookings were $365.6M (-38.7% Y/Y); and Aftermarket bookings were $442.7M (-12.9% Y/Y).

Backlog was $2.1B (-5.3% Q/Q), as of June 30, 2020.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities YTD of $21.23M, compared to $49.35M a year ago.

Company expects second half 2020 reported and adjusted EPS to exceed the amount generated during the first half of the year.

Previously: Flowserve EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (July 30)