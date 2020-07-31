Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) receives U.S. patent for its novel analogs of cytisinicline for use in prevention or treatment of CNS and addictive disorders.

The newly patented analogs provide the opportunity for selective targeting of nAChRs in brain to treat diseases like Alzheimer, depression, anxiety, and Parkinson among others.

The company will evaluate 3 mg of smoking cessation med cytisinicline dosed three times per day in its Phase 3 program, expected in H2. Results from the Phase 2b ORCA-1 study showed a 54% abstinence rate at week 4 after 25 days of treatment.

Patent news comes along with 1:20 reverse stock split the company announced.