Eldorado Gold (EGO +2.6% ) opens higher after Q2 earnings turned positive and edged past expectations, with revenues rising 47% Y/Y to $256M, saying the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a material impact on results.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA doubled to $135M from $66.8M in the prior comparable quarter.

The miner says Q2 gold production jumped 50% Y/Y and 19% Q/Q to 137.7K oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $859/oz. sold vs. $917/oz. in the prior-year period, with its average realized gold price rising 30% Y/Y to $1,726/oz. from $1,321/oz. a year ago.

Strong production and a higher gold price lifted Q2 free cash flow to $63.4M from just $4.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Eldorado maintains its full-year guidance of 520K-550K gold oz. at AISC of $850-950/oz. sold.