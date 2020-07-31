ImmunoGen (IMGN -6.8%) Q2 results:
Revenues: $15.0M (-3.2%); non-cash royalty revenue: $14.1M (+35.6%).
Net loss: ($24.3M); loss/share: ($0.14).
2020 guidance: Revenues: $60M - 65M; operating expenses: $165M - 170M; cash and equivalents at year-end: $170M - 175M.
September: Present mature data from FORWARD II study's platinum-sensitive triplet cohort at ESMO.
Q4: Support launch of investigator-sponsored study comparing mirvetuximab plus carboplatin to standard platinum-based chemo in recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Present updated data IMGN632 at ASH. Launch Phase 1 study of IMGC936 in ADAM-9-positive tumors.