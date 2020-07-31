ImmunoGen (IMGN -6.8% ) Q2 results:

Revenues: $15.0M (-3.2%); non-cash royalty revenue: $14.1M (+35.6%).

Net loss: ($24.3M); loss/share: ($0.14).

2020 guidance: Revenues: $60M - 65M; operating expenses: $165M - 170M; cash and equivalents at year-end: $170M - 175M.

September: Present mature data from FORWARD II study's platinum-sensitive triplet cohort at ESMO.

Q4: Support launch of investigator-sponsored study comparing mirvetuximab plus carboplatin to standard platinum-based chemo in recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Present updated data IMGN632 at ASH. Launch Phase 1 study of IMGC936 in ADAM-9-positive tumors.

