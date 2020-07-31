Facebook, Apple, Amazon lead early Nasdaq advance; rest of market flattish

The S&P 500 heat map is an interesting one 20 minutes into the session, with Facebook, Apple, and Amazon lit up bright green, but pretty much everything else either painted flat or modestly lower. An big outlier on the downside is Google - off 4.15% despite easily topping estimates.

The Nasdaq is ahead 0.9% , while the S&P 500 and DJIA are roughly flat.

Other earnings reporters include Exxon down 1% after a record quarterly loss, and Caterpillar down 3% after beating estimates, but still fighting some serious macro headwinds.

Gold is up again at $1,980 per ounce. Minutes ago, a rush of buying had the metal in a serious push to move past $2K, but that move topped at $1,996.