Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) gains 4.5% after boosting its quarterly dividend by 3% to 31 cents per share from the prior dividend of 30 cents.

Q2 core EPS of 46 cents rose from 34 cents in Q2 2019.

Q2 net interest income of $41.8M increased from $33.9M a year earlier.

For the quarter, ABR's agency business generated revenue (excluding gains and losses on derivative instruments) of $81.1M vs. $59.6M in Q1 2020; loan origination volume of $1.40B, up 9% Y/Y.

Its structured business originated 20 loans totaling $300.5M, of which $296.0M was funded at June 30, 2020, and consisted of 17 multifamily bridge loans totaling $298.8M; payoffs and paydowns on 20 loans total $159.2M; 3.6% portfolio growth.

