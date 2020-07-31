In a 2-1 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a lower court ruling allowing Mylan (MYL -1.6% ) to sell a generic version of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company's (TAK +0.7% ) gout drug Colcrys (colchicine). Takeda claimed patent infringement and breach of their 2017 license and settlement contract but the court stated stated that it is unlikely to succeed based on the the case's merits and failed to show that it will be irreparably harmed in the absence of an order blocking sales of the Mylan offering.

Colcrys accounted for 1.4% of Takeda's 2019 revenue (30B yen/2,097.5B yen).