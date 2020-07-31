Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT -0.5% ) has announced preliminary results for the first cohort of its ongoing Phase 2 long-term safety study evaluating topical roflumilast cream 0.3% (ARQ-151), for plaque psoriasis.

The company expects to have topline data from the complete Phase 2 study in Q1 of 2021.

In 223 subjects, 44% of subjects achieved assessment score of 'clear' or 'almost clear', at 52 to 64 weeks of treatment.

Additionally, of the subjects in the parent Phase 2b study who received ARQ-151 0.3%, attained assessment score of 'clear' or 'almost clear' at 12 weeks, and continued on treatment in the long-term safety study, 68% had assessment score of 'clear' or 'almost clear' at the end of 64 weeks of treatment.

ARQ-151 is a small molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase type 4.