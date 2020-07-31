Griffon (GFF +18.7% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 10% Y/Y to $632.1M and net income of $21.83M an increase of 60.6% Y/Y.

Consumer and Professional Products revenue increased by 20% Y/Y to $328.9M, reflecting increased volume of 19%, favorable price and mix of 1% and incremental revenue from the Apta acquisition of 2%.

Home and Building Products revenue of $219.1M (-1% Y/Y); and Defense Electronics revenue of $84M (+5% Y/Y), with contract backlog at $350M at June 30, 2020, an $18.7M from last quarter.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 76 bps to 26.1%; and operating margin expanded by 180 bps to 8.2%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 30.9% Y/Y to $69.46M and margin improved by 176 bps to 11%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $55.94M, compared to $14.98M a year ago.

Company had cash and equivalents of $72M and net debt of $1.06B, as of June 30, 2020.

