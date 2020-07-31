Fiat Chrysler (FCAU -0.8% ) reports a Q2 loss, which could add pressure to improve its performance or risk a renegotiation of the terms of its merger with Peugeot (OTCPK:PUGOY) maker PSA Group.

Fiat Chrysler's Q2 net loss totaled €1.04B, compared with a profit of €793M in the year-ago quarter, and adjusted operating profit in North America was €39M, down from €1.57B a year earlier but better than the company's Detroit rivals, with Ford losing nearly $1B in North America and GM posting a small loss.

PSA posted an H1 profit, and CEO Carlos Tavares has said the question of whether the merger terms will be adjusted can be addressed only when it is clear how well the two companies have emerged from the coronavirus crisis.

Fiat Chrysler said all plants in North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific region are operating at pre-pandemic levels, while the ramp-up in Europe is moving more slowly and likely will reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of September.

The company reportedly is considering ways to reduce a planned €5.5B special cash dividend to its shareholders as part of its planned PSA tie-up.