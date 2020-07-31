Yesterday, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) cloud rival Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported Q2 AWS revenue growth of 29% to $10.81B, the first time the cloud unit's Q2 growth fell below 30%.

The decline echoed the recently reported decline for Microsoft's Azure, which fell below a 50% growth for the first time.

Alphabet, which owns the third most used cloud platform, reported a 43% Y/Y revenue growth, down from 52% in Q1.

Cloud adoption is rising due to the pandemic's work from home trend, but enterprise spending has tightened, which is reflected in the deceleration for the top two cloud platforms.

In other Microsoft news, a shelf registration reveals Microsoft shareholders wanting to offer or resell 1.27M shares.

The selling holders acquired the shares through a share purchase agreement from Microsoft, dated as of May 13.

Microsoft had 7.57B shares outstanding as of July 27.

MSFT shares are down 2.1% to $199.68.

Previously: Amazon +3% with revenues up 40% Y/Y in Q2, and strong guide for Q3 (Jul. 30 2020)