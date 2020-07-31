Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) climbs 5.2% after Q2 adjusted EPS of 67 cents flies past the consensus estimate of 40 cents.

Increased from 58 cents in Q1 and declined from 73 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net revenue of $572.3M beat the $513.4M consensus; rose 6% Q/Q and fell 9% Y/Y.

"Our broad array of Financial Advisory services, including our preeminent Restructuring franchise, mitigates the impact of a slowdown in global M&A markets," Chairman and CEO Kenneth M. Jacobs said.

He continues to expect a challenging environment in the near-term due to elevated uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, capital markets volatility, and a downturn in global M&A activity.

The recent surge in new COVID-19 cases foreshadow problems for the economy, which could increase demand for corporate restructurings, Jacobs told Bloomberg News in an interview.

"There's some likelihood that some of the gains that were made in May and June could be slowing," he said.

Assets under management of $215B at June 30, 2020, rose 11% from March 31, 2020, driven by market appreciation of $25B and forex appreciation of $2.4B, partly offset by $6B in net outflows.

For Q2, Financial Advisory revenue of $292.9M fell 1% Q/Q and 11% Y/Y.

Q2 Asset Management revenue of $245.4M fell 9% Q/Q and 16% Y/Y.

Q2 operating expenses of $476.4M rose 5% Q/Q and fell 10% Y/Y.

Previously: Lazard EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue (July 31)