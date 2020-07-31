Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) wins conditional approval from European Union antitrust regulators for its €6.2B ($7.3B) takeover of Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRBF +3% ) rail transport business.

The European Commission said Alstom's offer to sell some train production plants and exit a high-speed train project eliminated potential concerns about the deal, which creates the world's second largest maker of train-related supplies after China's CRRC Corp.

Earlier this month, Alstom offered to divest a French rail production site, its Coradia Polyvalent regional train unit, and a Bombardier commuter trains division and related production facilities at its Hennigsdorf site in Germany.