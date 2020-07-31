Forrester Research +2.4% on Q2 estimates beat

  • Forrester Research (FORR +2.4%) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 11.5% Y/Y to $113.5M of which, Research revenues were $73.6M (-3.5% Y/Y).
  • The company exceeded its revenue guidance by more than $5M and exceeded EPS by 31 cents.
  • Agreement value was $339,400 (-2.7% Y/Y); Client retention was 66%; Dollar retention 88%; Enrichment 98% and Number of clients were 2,679 (-6.8% Y/Y).
  • Headcount: Total 1,843 (+3.7% Y/Y); Products and advisory services staff 726 (+8.4% Y/Y) & Sales force 719 (+3.2% Y/Y).
  • “We are continually innovating our own business and sharing best practices with our clients, as a result, our client interactions are at an all-time high.” said George F. Colony, Forrester’s Chairman and CEO.
  • Adj. Q3 2020 Outlook: Revenue of $99-104M; Operating margin of ~3-5%; effective tax rate of 31%; EPS ~$0.06-0.12.
  • Adj. 2020 Outlook: Revenue of ~$420-430M; Operating margin of ~8.5-10.5%; effective tax rate of 31%; EPS ~$1.15-1.40.
