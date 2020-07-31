Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) jumps 5.8% after it gets approval from the Federal Reserve Board to declare a 22 cent-per-share dividend for Q3.

The approval also permits Santander Consumer USA to continue its share repurchase program through the end of Q3 2020.

The company had requested for certain exceptions to the FRB interim policy related to the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review.

The approval of the policy exceptions request is specific to Q3 2020.

The previously announced FRB policy, which was implemented due to economic uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, requires all CCAR banks, including SC parent Santander Holdings USA, to update and resubmit their capital plans under new scenarios in Q4 2020.

See Santander Consumer USA's dividend scorecard.