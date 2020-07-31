ESSA Pharma (EPIX -1.5% ) announces the closing of an underwritten public offering of 7,100,000 shares at a price of $6 per share.

The underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,065,000 common shares, and the underwriters exercised the option on July 29, 2020.

The proceeds from the offering were ~$45M after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

Net proceeds to be used for pre-clinical and clinical activities, chemistry, manufacturing and controls, research and development, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies acted as sole book-running manager.