ESSA Pharma (EPIX -1.5%) announces the closing of an underwritten public offering of 7,100,000 shares at a price of $6 per share.
The underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,065,000 common shares, and the underwriters exercised the option on July 29, 2020.
The proceeds from the offering were ~$45M after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.
Net proceeds to be used for pre-clinical and clinical activities, chemistry, manufacturing and controls, research and development, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.
Jefferies acted as sole book-running manager.