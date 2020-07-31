Battered financial sector dips further as rates sink

The financial sector has been among the worst performing YTD.

But declining rates further pressured the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) on Friday morning, which declined 1%.

The XLF is now down 22% YTD.

Long dated bonds also sold off on Friday, with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF off .5% in early trading. Declining rates can hurt bank profitability.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was a major component of the XLF that weighed on the ETF. shares were down 2.4% in early trading.

J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) was off 1.3%, and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was off 1.5%. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was off 1.4%.