AdvanSix (ASIX +4.0% ) Q2 sales down 32.5% Y/Y, reflecting 19% lower volume, 11% lower raw material pass-through pricing and 3% unfavorable impact of market-based pricing.

Q2 EBITDA declined by 14.5% Y/Y to $30.72M and margin improved by 278 bps to 13.2%.

Cash flow from operations of $8.8M vs. $25.29M in prior year, reflecting lower net income and the unfavorable impact of changes in working capital.

Free cash flow was negative 8.67M, compared to negative $6.4M a year ago.

Company had $73M of cash on hand with ~$36M of additional capacity available under the revolving credit facility, at end of the quarter.

Company expects challenging nylon demand environment to continue; ammonium sulfate seasonality expected to drive 3Q20 sequential domestic pricing decline and higher export mix; and favorable acetone industry supply and demand balance to continue.

Company expects Capex to be ~$85M in 2020; improved cash flow from operations in the second half of 2020; and pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be ~$32M in 2020.

