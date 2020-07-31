Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares trade down 8.3% , still seeing red after yesterday's AH second quarter report that included a slightly weak revenue forecast.

For Q3, ZEN sees $250-255M in revenue (consensus: $255.66M) and a net operating loss of $10-14M.

Jefferies raises its Zendesk price target from $91 to 4113, saying Q2 results "beat across the board" but elevated churn and mid-sized customer weakness remain drags on the business.

Jefferies maintains a Buy rating and says ZEN's long-term outlook "remains solid."

Previously: Zendesk EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Jul. 30 2020)